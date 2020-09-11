San Diego Superior Court to form a local committee on bias

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Superior Court announced the formation of a committee to assist in maintaining a courtroom environment that is free of bias or the appearance of bias.

The California Standards of Judicial Administration, Standard 10.20, calls on courts to prohibit bias through the integrity and impartiality of individual judges and throughout the larger court system, including counsel, court personnel, witnesses, parties, jurors, or any other participants.

Under the leadership of Judge Shelton and Judge Rosenstein, the local committee will be composed of a diverse group of representative members of the legal community and will focus on supporting educational programs designed to ensure that courtroom proceedings are conducted in a manner that is fair and impartial to all of the participants.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the committee.

“We are committed to providing equal access to justice for all regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability or socio-economic status,” said Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne. “My expectation is this committee will seize this opportunity to promote education, confront injustices and alleviate racial disparities throughout the legal system.”