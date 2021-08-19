San Diego Superior Court to require facial coverings in all courthouses

SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT (KUSI) – The San Diego Superior Court is restoring the facial covering requirement for all court visitors and employees, regardless of vaccination status, the courts announced in a press release Wednesday.

The new mandate is due to a reported county-wide increase in COVID-19 transmission, according to San Diego Superior Court officials.

Reports of five positive test results at the South County courthouse in Chula Vista means the face covering requirement for all court staff and visitors will be reinstated immediately in Chula Vista.

The requirement will go into effect Monday at all other court facilities in the county.

Those feeling ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms were asked to stay home and contact the court online, by telephone or mail.

All other COVID-19 measures instituted since the pandemic will remain in effect, such as widely available hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning of all court facilities and online/remote services, including online chat support for family cases, which is expected to be introduced later this month.