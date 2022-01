San Diego Symphony announces return of its ‘Music Connects’ program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Symphony announced it will be bringing back its “Music Connects” program.

The “Hear Us Here” 2022 winter-spring season will wow event-goers with 14 free concerts.

Director of Artistic Planning for the San Diego Symphony, Clement So, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” with more details on the program.