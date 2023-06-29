San Diego Symphony kicks off their Summer Concert series June 30th

The San Diego Symphony, now in its third season, at the Rady Shell. The orchestra’s waterfront venue opened in August 2021 and has captured worldwide media attention for its stunning views and state-of-the-art concert experience. This season’s lineup will run June through the end of September. From classical concerts to movies in film, jazz, R&B, Broadway and rock, this year’s season will bring some of the world’s greatest talents to San Diego and feature Music Director Rafael Payare with the amazing San Diego Symphony Orchestra for the Opening Night Concert celebration.

Beginning with its Opening Night classical concert on June 30 the San Diego Symphony Orchestra will kick off the season with Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and the West Coast Premiere of Roberto Sierra’s Salseando featuring trumpet player Pacho Flores and conducted by Music Director Rafael Payare. The following night, San Diego rock n’ roll favorites The Beach Boys will once more grace The Rady Shell stage, in a hit-filled presentation that’s sure to have you dancing along and ready to have “fun, fun, fun” all summer. Rounding out the opening weekend of The Rady Shell Conrad Prebys 2023 Summer Season is the Symphony’s presentation of ARETHA: A Tribute on July 2, taking us through the repertoire of one of music’s greatest artists, featuring a star-studded guest artist lineup and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.