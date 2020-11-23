San Diego teacher dedicates book to kids in her class who inspired it

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -San Diego school teacher drew inspiration for a children’s book from her students’ experiences while they were participating in the Great Kindness Challenge. Ruth Godfrey wrote “Good Deeds Gone Wrong” to start that conversation about how to handle it when you face the old idea that “no good deed goes unpunished.”

“I taught this particular group of students (the entire grade level) Writing for 2 years, while they were in 4th and then looped up with them for 5th grade. (They’re now in 8th grade.) I dedicated the book to them, as they inspired the story, and I wrote it while they were in my class. I looked for a story that talks about showing kindness in spite of unexpected outcomes, and I couldn’t find one. So I wrote it myself,” said Godfrey.

Godfrey got started in the publishing process in January, and with the turn of events of 2020, she was able to get the book finished and published because of the stay-at-home situation.

Now Godfrey said she purchased 90 copies of the book to give as a gift to the students who inspired the story and will give them the books at a little drive-through walk-through event in early December.