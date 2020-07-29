San Diego teen creates online social needs database to serve people hurt by coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) A Southern California teenager has created a unique online social needs resource database for those who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

17-year-old Jay Doshi will be studying Biology and Public Health at Cornell University, but has already created this database to help provide comprehensive information on food banks, community health clinics, emergency shelters, educational opportunities, employment services, and much more so people who need these resources have an easy place to find all their answers.

In order to create the California Social Resource Database, Doshi managed a team of over 30 interns that completed up-to-date resources databases for each of the 58 California counties.

Doshi discussed why and how he created the California Social Resource Database on KUSI News.

To learn more visit: caliresources.org