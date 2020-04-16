San Diego teen encourages peers to volunteer during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local nonprofit founded by 16-year-old Kenan Pala works to help kids help the community by actively engaging them in volunteer work.

Pala talked to Good Morning San Diego to share how kids can make a difference through volunteering at home even during a pandemic.

“I wanted to reassure everyone that together we can get through the challenges presented by this pandemic. If we all do our part to better the community we live in, we will continue the amazing work we started and become stronger through our collective effort. It is times like these that we realize we are more similar than different. Let us extend our love and kindness to one another during these times, and show how kids can lead our communities through compassion,” said Pala.