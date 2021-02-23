San Diego teen establishes first ever Black Student Union at Torrey Pines High School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sophomore Ayana Johnson, 15, of Carmel Valley is the founder and President of the very first Black Student Union at Torrey Pines High School. She has everyone’s attention at the school.

The 4.0 GPA Student-Athlete thrives for Diversity and Racial Inequality awareness in a school that has less than 3% students of color.

There are a lot of conversations going around campus despite the school operating virtually. The Principal and Teachers have praised Johnson’s work and they have welcomed her ideas of inclusion and diversity of the organization on campus.

Johnson and Torrey Pines High School Principal Robert Coppo joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the schools first Black Student Union.