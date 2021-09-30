San Diego teen holding fundraiser to get people to hike during October

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego teen has been encouraging more people to get outdoors for the month of October.

That teen is 15-years-old Mia Humphrey.

She is a Senior at Sage Creek High School and a founding member and Board Director of 2B-RAD.

The event seeks to help hikers unplug and experience the natural wonders of the outdoors and raise money for scholarships for individuals and families struggling with mental, physical, or financial hardship to participate in outdoor programs.

For the event, they are hosting a series of free hikes all over San Diego County.

The event will also honor Brad Humphrey, Mia’s father.

Humphrey joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the program.

To learn more about the program, visit charity.pledgeit.org/enu-challenge-hike-2b-rad.