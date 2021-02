San Diego teen Madalyn Nguyen to speak at STEM Education Festival





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County engineering council is hosting a festival on Friday to promote inclusion and diversity in STEM Education.

One of the festival’s speakers, STEM enthusiast and first robotics fanatic, Madalyn Nguyen, discussed the event with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

She is the first female FIRST Dean’s List Award Winner in San Diego County.