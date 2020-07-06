San Diego teen starts non-profit to help homeless during COVId-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO Diego (KUSI) – A 17-year-old La Jolla Country Day student that is making a difference in the community.

Boston Moreland wanted to help the homeless during the pandemic so he recently set up a non-profit called Street Need.

He has donated over 500 first aid kits to the homeless through Father Joes Villages and Showers of Blessing.

Boston started his passion for helping in the first grade when he wrote an anti-bullying book and then partnered with Costco and Barnes and Noble to raise money for Rady’s Children’s Hospital because he felt bad about a fellow student that was battling cancer.

Boston’s website is www.streetneed.org.