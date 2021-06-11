San Diego teens start podcast, Letters From a 2020 Senior





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arielle Powell, who graduated from University City High, and Kelsey Lyons were scheduled to graduate from high school in 2020 and go away to college, but they found themselves home and stripped of every high school senior milestone including prom; grad night; senior awards day; commitment day; high school sports; and spent their freshman year of college at home distance learning.

However, they took this as an opportunity and started their own podcast during the California school shutdown “Letters From A 2020 Senior.” In the podcast they shared their experiences dealing with many of the same issues other high schoolers are experiencing.

Powell joined Good Evening San Diego to share her story and how the podcast has helped other students deal with the stress, trauma and the isolation school closures have had on students.