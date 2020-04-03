San Diego theaters get creative during COVID pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego theatre expert, Joey Landwehr, discussed what San Diego theaters are doing around town to stay busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

ZOOMFEST – LIVE VIRTUAL THEATRE

Moxie Theatre

Friday, April 3 @ 8pm & Saturday, April 4 @ 2pm

SAFE DISTANCE – A play by Jennifer Eve Thorn: A peek into the video conference meeting of a fictional pressed juice company “Getting Fresh” as they navigate quarantine, company secrets and how to mute and unmute yourself.

Saturday April 4 @ 8pm & Sunday, April 5 @ 2pm

BOOM-LLENIAL: 2 PLAYS ABOUT 2 GENERATIONS –

ZOOM MEDIATION IN PANDEMIC TIMES – A by Stephanie Allison Walker: An attorney suddenly homeschooling two kids, mediates between her baby boomer mother and millenial cousin over a social media dispute.

ZUZU’S PETALS – A play by Callie Prendeville: Zuzu is recently single and navigating solo-quarantining. She and her grandad reach across the internet. A small story about big love.

• Tickets/Link Request: www.moxietheatre.com/zoomfest

• This is a free event but donations are gratefully accepted.

• Website: www.moxietheatre.com for more information

HOUSE OF JOY

San Diego Repertory Theatre

Through April 12

For the first time in 44 seasons, San Diego REP is releasing a recorded production for digital viewing! House of Joy was recorded on March 4, 2020 during an invited dress rehearsal of the play. The production opened on March 11 and was closed on March 12 for public safety reasons ordered by the onset of the Coronavirus.

Set in the 17th century, in a place like Delhi, India, House of Joy spins the tale of Hamida, one of the elite female bodyguards in the Emperor’s Imperial Harem. When faced with an impossible ethical quandary, Hamida goes against everything she believes and risks her life to help abused Queen Mariyam escape the heavily guarded harem. This wildly entertaining story of palace intrigue and betrayal features sword fights, narrow escapes and sparks of revolution that culminates in a breathtaking conclusion!

• Access House of Joy via Vimeo by purchasing the video link and permissions at www.sdrep.org

• Admission to the video is available with a suggested donation ranging from $10 to $100

NIGHTLY BROADCASTS FROM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

San Diego Opera

Nightly

In response to the nightly Met Broadcasts San Diego Opera will air episodes of “OperaTalk” programs each morning of the respective broadcast. OperaTalk is 30-minute look at the music, history, and composition of the opera. It’s fun, educational, and informative.

Starting the week of April 6, San Diego Opera will also be hosting daily 3-minute clips of great arias from SDO’s vault, hosted on their Facebookpage.

• For schedule and to view Operas at The Met please see www.metopera.org

• For San Diego Opera please see www.sdopera.org or www.facebook.com/SanDiegoOpera

• This is all Completely FREE of charge.

NEW VIRTUAL ARTS

New Village Arts

On-going

NEW VIRTUAL ARTS: Some of your favorite NVA artists are creating unique digital content every day. Everything from cabarets and concerts, to art and dance lessons. Plus meditation workshops, kids’ programming, talk shows, and much, much more, all for free! This program is made possible by Artist Advocates Alan & Eve Stall, and The Loftin Firm.

STREAMIN‘ SHAKESPEARE: NVA will be presenting unique digital adaptations of the Bard’s most beloved works, beginning with THE TEMPEST.

• To participate simply follow social media (@NewVillageArts) or or visit our website: www.newvillagearts.org

• This is all Completely FREE of charge.