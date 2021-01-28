San Diego to begin enforcing parking regulations Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following the California Department of Public Health lifting the regional stay-at-home order on Monday, San Diego will begin enforcing parking regulations again starting Friday, it was announced Thursday.

From Jan. 29 through Feb. 7, the city will issue warning notices. Starting Feb. 8, citations with corresponding fines will be issued to vehicles violating street sweeping parking restrictions, metered parking, time limits and yellow commercial zones.

The city suspended its parking enforcement to coincide with the regional stay-at-home order and curfew initiated by California in December.

“In accordance with the state’s decision this week, it’s necessary to resume enforcement of parking regulations,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “I continue to strongly urge San Diegans to stay vigilant — wear a mask when you leave your home, avoid gathering with those outside your home and practice physical distancing. Doing so will help us stop the spread of COVID-19.”

During the stay-at-home order, citations continued to be issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs.

Although street sweeping has continued on all routes during the public health emergency, the resumption of enforcement is intended to allow city sweepers to sweep debris and dust pollution along the curb line to maintain water quality and reduce the potential for flooding during the current rainy season.

On Feb. 8, posted street sweeping restrictions will also be enforced in areas with parking spaces designated for restaurant pick-up orders. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted city signage when looking for a parking space.