San Diego to celebrate SDSU Men’s Basketball at Snapdragon Stadium





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To commemorate San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team’s historic championship run this season, San Diegans are invited to celebrate at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Parking and tickets are free for the event.

CSU Trustee and SDSU Booster Jack McGrory joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the event.