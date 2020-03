San Diego to deliver misdemeanors; possible $1000 fines for group recreational gatherings





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the city of San Diego, gatherings of any size are prohibited at beaches and parks, and parking lots at all city-run beaches and parks are now closed.

While beaches and parks in San Diego are to remain open, San Diego City officials warn that group recreation is not allowed. They warn of charging misdemeanors; $1000 fines.