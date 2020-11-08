San Diego Total Vision Optometry to give free eye exams and glasses to people in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Total Vision Optometry Locations says they want to focus on the vision of giving back to the community.

During the holiday months of November and December All Total Vision practices will have the opportunity to ask patients/their community to nominate neighbors in need to be selected from each practice to receive a free eye exam and pair of glasses.

Director of Charitable Outreach, Dr. Beverly Bianes, joined Good Morning San Diego to explain how they are giving back to the community.