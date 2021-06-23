San Diego tourism is making a comeback this summer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer is here and with California reopened, San Diego is expecting a much more robust summer than in 2020.

Julie Coker, CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss San Diego’s summer 2021 tourism prospects.

Thus far, Coker described, San Diego’s tourism industry is looking bright, not as plentiful as in 2019, but definitely in the right direction, Coker confirmed.

International travel could increase, but as other nations are still handling coronavirus, it could take some time.

Conventions and meetings often bring international guests, Coker added.

Compared to the rest of the west coast, San Diego is doing very well as a vacation destination.