San Diego Toys for Tots Event gears up for another generous year





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – San Diegans from all over the county are gathering their toys for the 8th Annual San Diego Toys for Tots Event taking place at the Del Mar Racetrack on Nov. 21.

Dave Stall was joined by U.S.M.C. retired Founder and Co-chair, Mike Harris, to present details about the event.

Last year, the event collected 2,043 toys and over $21,735.