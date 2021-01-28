San Diego travelers react to possible COVID testing requirement before domestic flights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After signing off on several executive orders last week, the Biden administration is considering cracking down on air travel even further. A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official says President Joe Biden is “actively looking” at requiring COVID-19 tests before domestic flights.

The mandate requiring international travelers to provide a negative test went into place Tuesday.

“If that is the case we would probably wait, honestly,” said Aaron Williams who is visiting San Diego from Kentucky. “It’s a lot just traveling with kids in general so having to deal with four tests on top of traveling is a lot of work.”

He is one of the hundreds of thousands of people taking domestic flights despite the ongoing pandemic, saying he feels safe with the steps that are already in place to protect people.

However, CDC Director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine Marty Cetron told reporters Tuesday that the Biden Administration is having ongoing conversations about expanding the requirement of a test beyond international, to domestic flights as well.

“[We’re] looking at what the types and locations of testing might be. We’re actively looking at it,” Cetron said.

As for the role San Diego International Airport is playing in the changing guidelines, they say the burden of verifying negative tests falls on the specific airlines.

“So as an airport we’ve not been asked by the CDC, federal, state or county officials to check the COVID-19 test results of passengers, that’s actually something the airlines are handling,” Senior Communications for the airport, Sabrina LoPiccolo said. “Passengers must provide that written documentation to the airlines and then the airlines have to confirm the negative test result.”

Airport officials can’t speak about the possibility of mandates on domestic flights so they wouldn’t comment on what could change among air travel locally if tests would be required for all air travel.

We spoke to one traveler about the frustration he encountered traveling home to San Diego from the Dominican Republic and trying to secure that test in order to make his flight.

“It took like six hours of my day yesterday, and money because of course you have to pay,” Danny Taveras said. “Get it done, you have to do it, they won’t let you in if you don’t. They say they have testing places at the airport but they don’t.”

San Diego International Airport provides testing with guaranteed results by 2 p.m. the next day but it’s for a fee of $170. They have no same-day testing option.

The Biden Administration signed a flurry of executive orders last week, many of those mandating stricter protocols to high traffic areas like planes trains and buses. For some taking the skies amidst a global pandemic, the new rules are welcomed.

“Getting into a plane were all in such close quarters they say social distancing which in airports is impossible, but I feel like with everyone the negative test would take that extra step to make sure we’re not spreading COVID, “ said Natasha Colson, visiting from Wisconsin. “I do know they’re doing international but I think in the states it could help stop the spread as well.”