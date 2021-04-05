San Diego TSA explosive detection canine Fany to retire





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, April 5 at 9 a.m. to honor the career of Fany, an explosive detection canine, who has supported TSA security operations since 2015.

Fany, a 7-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, and her handler Elysa have most recently played a key role in the day-to-day airport security operations at San Diego International Airport.

Fany’s final work assignment and sendoff took place on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum.

USS Midway Museum’s Marketing Director, David Koontz, discussed the ceremony on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego: