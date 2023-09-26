San Diego Unified already in compliance with Newsom’s law to provide gender-neural restrooms on campuses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills Saturday aimed at bolstering the state’s protections for LGBTQ+ people, a day after issuing a controversial veto that was criticized by advocates.

The new laws include legislation that focuses on support for LGBTQ+ youth. One law sets timelines for required cultural competency training for public school teachers and staff, while another creates an advisory task force to determine the needs of LGBTQ+ students and help advance supportive initiatives. A third requires families to show that they can and are willing to meet the needs of a child in foster care regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The third piece of legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom requires schools serving first through 12th grade to have at least one gender-neutral bathroom available for students by 2026. SDUSD School Board Trustee, Richard Barrera, tells KUSI the San Diego Unified School District is already in compliance with this law.

The Associated Press reports, “The law was spurred by a Southern California school district that instituted a policy requiring schools to tell parents when their children change their pronouns or use a bathroom of a gender other than the one listed on their official paperwork. A judge halted the policy after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District. The lawsuit is ongoing.”

Richard Barrera discussed the new law and why the San Diego Unified School District added gender-neutral bathrooms to their campuses already with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.

