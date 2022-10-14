San Diego Unified asks voters to approve school bond Measure U

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since 2008 the San Diego Unified School Board has asked voters to approve a series of school bond measures that would help build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten classes and improve school security.

In November, Measure U will propose funds to pay for facility projects similar to those already being funded by three existing bonds. Repair, renovation, and construction on school campuses are important causes across the county.

Richard Barrera, SDUSD Board Trustee, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss Measure U.