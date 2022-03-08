San Diego Unified Board names Dr. Lamont Jackson as new district superintendent





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Lamont Jackson will become the San Diego Unified School District’s permanent superintendent after serving for more than a year on an interim basis, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education announced Monday.

Jackson was confirmed Monday to permanently fill the role he was appointed to in January of 2021, when ex-Superintendent Cindy Marten was nominated to serve as U.S. Deputy Education Secretary in the Biden administration.

Jackson, a San Diego native who attended SDUSD schools, has worked within the district in various roles over the course of 30 years, including Area 2 superintendent, chief human resources officer and principal of Montgomery, Challenger and Wangenheim Middle Schools.

“It is truly an honor to serve as the next superintendent for the San Diego Unified School District,” Jackson said.

Regarding his upbringing in San Diego and SDUSD schools, Jackson said, “It is not taken lightly that I would not be here (if not) for the amazing educators and this incredible community.”

The superintendent position was narrowed down to Jackson and Susan Enfield, who serves as superintendent of Highline Public Schools near Seattle, Washington.

Jackson’s selection comes as the result of a unanimous vote by the district’s Board of Education.

Board of Education President Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne said, “With a deep commitment to equity, inclusion and empathy for all students and employees, Dr. Jackson is the right person to lead San Diego Unified as we emerge from the pandemic and these unprecedented times.”

Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo said, “I am excited about the future of San Diego Unified with Dr. Jackson as our superintendent. Dr. Jackson is a true San Diego Unified success story who is committed to our students, staff and community.”

SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera said, “This is the time when we need a community builder at the helm. And I have never seen a person who builds community as skillfully or powerfully as Dr. Lamont Jackson.”

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live with more details on the board’s decision.