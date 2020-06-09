San Diego Unified Board President John Lee Evans discusses the murder of George Floyd & reopening schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As a trustee of the San Diego Unified School Board, John Lee Evans reached out to KUSI saying he feels compelled to speak out about the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Evans said San Diego Unified has their own sworn police department that addresses issues internally in the schools, as well as external threats ranging from human trafficking to school shooter prevention and response.

Evans explained that during the pandemic, the officers assisted with food distribution events, but now they need to begin reevaluating how their armed, uniformed officers are perceived by students of color, particularly African Americans.

Furthermore, Evans said their goal is to have multi-ethnic perspectives infused into the entire curriculum at all grade levels.

Last weekend, Evans participated in a local Black Lives Matter protest. He joined KUSI News to discuss how these protests have motivated him to implement changes in our schools.