San Diego Unified Board President reacts to CDC saying teachers don’t need to be vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the one-year anniversary of distance learning approaches, parents are grappling more than ever with the toll of isolation and intense screen time on their kids’ academic and emotional well-being.

On Wednesday the Director of the CDC says schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated for the coronavirus. CDC data showed that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will not require teachers to be vaccinated and believes schools can still reopen safely.

San Diego School Board President Richard Barrera talked about reopening schools in San Diego.