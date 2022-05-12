San Diego Unified board unanimously votes in support of abortion rights and access

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School District voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of “reproductive rights” and abortion access.

The official Twitter account of San Diego Unified (@SDSchools), announced the resolution was introduced by Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo, and co-sponsored by Student Board Member Zachary Patterson.

The tweet reads, “The resolution declares that prohibitions on the right to freely exercise reproductive freedoms are harmful to public health and safety, and are contrary to the values of the people of San Diego and the State of California.”

The school district celebrated Democrat Mayor Todd Gloria, along with other elected Democrats within San Diego County, who have supported their unanimous vote.

Bazzo told the San Diego Union Tribune that “everyone should have access to safe, legal and accessible abortion. Prohibitions on the right to freely exercise reproductive freedoms are harmful to public health and safety.”

The unanimous vote comes after a draft opinion by the Supreme Court was leaked, signaling the court will be overturning Roe v. Wade.

Overturning Roe v. Wade would give each of the 50 states the right to make their own laws regarding abortion, and here in California, nothing will change.

Opponents and concerned parents tell KUSI the local school district has no business making a political statement on Supreme Court rulings.

