San Diego Unified: Masking students is key strategy to reopening schools this year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new policy this week, mandating all staff and faculty working in a K-12 school be vaccinated.

Under the new order, California becomes the first state in the nation to implement such a requirement, which becomes effective mid-October.

San Diego Unified Board President, Richard Barrera, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Newsom’s announcement and how it will impact SDUSD.

Barrera explained SDUSD applauds the governor’s order, but San Diego Unified has already been doing this since the Spring, so not much is changing.

He said the weekly testing for unvaccinated people was needed to make sure they weren’t spreading the virus on campus.

Regarding parents who are opposed to the mask mandates, Barrera says he must follow the state mask mandates, but it is up to the individual districts to decide how they will enforce Newsom’s order, but clarified “it is not the discretion of districts to just simply ignore the mask mandate.”

Barrera said San Diego unified “will be enforcing the mask mandate, as will every district in this county, and in this state, and the reason we will be doing that is because in order to keep everybody safe, while the Delta variant is sparking surges in the virus, we will continue to follow one of the most critical strategies that we know, and that is to keep people wearing masks.”

Furthermore, Barrera says that every parent he has talked to says they, “feel much safer sending their kids to school” knowing they will be forcing kids to wear masks. Barrera then claimed the “overwhelming majority of parents” support masking the young students.

If you are a parent, and you are not comfortable sending your kid to school where he has to wear a mask, or be in the classroom, San Diego Unified will make a distance learning option available.

As we know, K-12 aged students have essentially zero risk from the coronavirus.

