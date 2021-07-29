San Diego Unified President Richard Barrera defends requiring students to wear masks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite having the option not to enforce state recommendations, San Diego Unified School District is committed to forcing their students to wear masks indoors this fall.

SDUSD board president, Richard Barrera, claims masking has “been one of the key strategies in preventing the spread of the virus.”

Thursday on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Barrera said the one thing we can do is get vaccinated.

Just last week, Barrera got into a heated argument with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego. Barrera asserted he was correct, but it turns out he was in fact, wrong. Barrera tried to say that he had no option but to enforce the state’s mask mandate, but Jeffries pointed out that local school districts have the ability not to enforce the mandate, as many have done across San Diego County.

CA Public Health clarified the confusion in a tweet, confirming local school districts do not have to enforce the state mask mandate.

UPDATE: California’s school guidance will be clarified regarding masking enforcement, recognizing local schools’ experience in keeping students and educators safe while ensuring schools fully reopen for in-person instruction. — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) July 13, 2021

But Barrera has been consistent, in his view, requiring the students to wear masks is simply, “an inconvenience.” Explaining, “what we can’t do is pretend that masking is something that is optional, that it is somehow not a mitigation strategy. Masking is absolutely critical to keeping people safe, especially if their unvaccinated. But now, as the CDC and the California Department of Public health made clear, indoors, everybody should be wearing masks even if they are vaccinated.”

According to @SDSchools President Richard Barrera, masking children "is absolutely critical to keeping people safe." But as we know, young people have nearly zero risk to the virus. Full Interview: https://t.co/JDYcvTBUNV pic.twitter.com/swN5Fxaoan — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 29, 2021