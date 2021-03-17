San Diego Unified releases rules for spectators at outdoor sporting events

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After implementing a rule banning parents from watching their children’s football games in-person, San Diego Unified School District has now released rules for parents to follow if they wish to attend any upcoming games.

There are still no spectators allowed at indoor events, but parents will no longer be forced to watch games from outside the fences of the stadium.

San Diego Unified Richard Barrera confirmed to KUSI News that these rules apply to all SDUSD schools.

An email to families of Morse High School Parents announcing that families will be able to attend outdoor games is below”

Hello Morse Families, We are excited to announce that a limited number of observers will now be allowed at outdoor Athletic Competitions. As of now, we are still NOT allowing observers at our indoor Athletic Competitions. With the excitement of our athletic events opening and competitions beginning to happen at SDUSD High Schools, we wanted to provide some guidelines to our families. Please understand that this is a fluid situation and we will update you throughout the season as we receive additional information. If given permission to attend and observe any athletic events on our campus to see your child participate, please follow these guidelines as outlined below: –– Attendance is limited to immediate family living in the household (Maximum of 4 people- please bring your ID to check in at the gate when you give your name) — Masks must be worn at all times when on the SDUSD Campus — Social distancing of 6 feet must be observed between non-household members at the event, as well as when entering and exiting — Observers may arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to the event — Observers MUST leave the facility immediately following the event — The facility will be cleared out in between events to allow for the next cohort of observers — If you don’t feel well or are currently experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home Wash or sanitize your hands frequently — Cover your mouth when you cough — Please note that if your name is NOT on the list, you will NOT be permitted to enter the facility– no exceptions. So please double check with your student athlete to make sure that they have given their coach the names of their four family members. Please help keep our student athletes, coaches, and community safe by adhering to all California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and San Diego County Public Health orders and guidelines. We look forward to a successful opening of our athletic programs and appreciate your continued support.

