San Diego Unified School Board candidate Becca Williams is against mask mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The indoor mask mandate is back for San Diego Unified Students despite valid questions about the actual science and parents say it makes no sense.

San Diego Unified School Board candidate for District C, Becca Williams, strongly opposes the mandates because the masks have proven to be ineffective.

After SDUSD Board President, Sharon Whitehurst-Payne made national news by telling students who are uncomfortable with the mask mandate to stay home, Williams went on Fox News to refute her shocking statement, and ask San Diegans to vote for her.

Williams is currently campaigning against Cody Petterson, who is proud to be labeled as the “union candidate.”

Williams explained that the unions are running a political machine in California, she is hoping to break the ranks of power governing the SDUSD School Board. Petterson’s campaign is being funded by the unions, but Williams believes she still has a strong chance to beat him in November.

If these union-backed candidates continue winning elections while pushing mask mandates and remote learning policies, they are not going to make any changes as voters seem to expect it.

If you are upset with mask mandates and school board leaders, Becca Williams says she need your vote.

For more information visit: www.beccaforschoolboard.com

RELATED STORY: San Diego Unified President Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne defends indoor mask mandate