San Diego Unified School District begins transition to distance learning on April 6





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students with the San Diego Unified School District will soon have the ability to continue the school year from home.

The district is set to launch its distance learning program next week, April 6 with a planned full implementation at the end of the month.

Vice President of the San Diego Unified School District, Richard Barrera, spoke with us over the phone to share the details.