San Diego Unified School district board member blames Trump for schools not being ready to reopen





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, President Trump and the First Lady participated in a national dialogue on safely reopening America’s schools.

At the event President Trump proclaimed, “do we want to reopen the schools? Everybody wants it, the moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it. It’s time to do it. You know, our mortality rate is right now at a level that people don’t talk about, but it’s down tenfold.”

On the other hand, Vice President of the San Diego Unified School Board, Richard Barrera, blamed President Trump and the Federal Government for not doing enough to get our local district ready.

Richard Barrera said the point we need to make to President Trump and the federal government is, “here’s what it is going to take, number one, in the schools, to keep the schools safe, we need to have a lot of extra resources. We need to have more staff, more nursing support, more counseling support, we need more custodians who are going to be cleaning the schools everyday, we need more personal protective equipment, and we need more testing. So what we’re saying to the federal government is, it’s not enough to just say we want to reopen, we need to reopen, you’ve got a job to do.”

Barrera continued, “We need a federal government that’s actually going to step up, do its job, and partner with us to allow us to reopen.”

Barrera joined KUSI News on the phone to explain why President Trump hasn’t helped the San Diego Unified School District enough.