SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is putting out their call to the public to help them find their next superintendent.

JoAnn Fields, Asian Pacific Islander Initiative and Member of the San Diego Unified School District’s Superintendent Search Advisory Committee, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the lengthy search and how San Diegans can get involved.