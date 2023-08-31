San Diego Unified School District encouraging students to identify as Transgender or Nonbinary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is under fire for encouraging their students to secretly identify as Transgender or Nonbinary.

A detailed “gender instruction form” has been made public, showing what the school district is allowing their students to fill out, while promising not to inform their parents.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells immediately demanded San Diego Unified “reverse this harmful policy and apologize to parents for their blatant disrespect.” Continuing, “our children deserve better than to be used as pawns in a misguided political agenda.”

Wells blasted San Diego Unified for their attempt to overstep their bounds, “assuming they know better than parents regarding their children’s well-being.”

MEDIA STATEMENT: San Diego Unified School District is now actively encouraging children to identify as trans or nonbinary and helping them keep it a secret from their parents. What kind of twisted logic is this? Since when did schools become the gatekeepers of such crucial… pic.twitter.com/0oq95Hsv4l — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) August 31, 2023

The official SDUSD Gender Support Plan is below: