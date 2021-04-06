San Diego Unified School District gears up for April 12 reopening





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teachers and other staff at the San Diego Unified School District are preparing for virtual and in-person learning, which is set to reopen campuses April 12.

District staff have been figuring out safe ways for students to play, go on water breaks, visit restrooms, and more.

Some changes they’ve made are adding portable air purifiers to classrooms and MERV 13 filters to heating and air cooling systems.

Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School Board President, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the looming school reopening.