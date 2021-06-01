San Diego Unified School District holds annual flag raising ceremony for Pride Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District held its annual flag-raising ceremony of the Rainbow Pride and Trans Pride flags in recognition of June as Pride Month.

District representatives were joined by members of the Board of Education, students, educators, and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, to mark the occasion.

The ceremony is said to highlight the district’s “ongoing commitment and education plan to promote safe and affirming school spaces for LGBTQIA+ students, families and staff.”

