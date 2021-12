San Diego Unified School District is considering moving Scripps Ranch from District B to A

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to Coach and Parent at Scripps Ranch High School, Marlon Gardinera, about the possible redistricting of Scripps Ranch. Marlon is wanting to run for school board, because it does appear they may lose their voice in the 2022 school board elections.