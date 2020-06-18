San Diego Unified School District only has enough funding for half of the 2020 school year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is getting ready to reopen campuses to start school on August 31st, but state funding to cover school life under the new health guidelines will only last for half the school year.

Then what?

The State legislature rolled back $15 billion in education cuts Governor Newsom proposed, and SDUSD is California’s second largest school district.

SDUSD leaders say the schools need more funding in order to safely reopen, and even stay open through the pandemic this fall, until it’s over.

Discussions are still in progress on a final state budget.

President of the San Diego Unified School District, John Lee Evans, explained what the district needs to do to meet the state’s guidelines, and to protect students and staff in the Fall.

Evans says the district has enough money to get through the first half of the school year, but they will need more funding to abide by the state’s coronavirus regulations.