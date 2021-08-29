San Diego Unified School District pivots, requires students and staff to wear masks outdoors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District changed their mask policy to require students and staff to mask up indoors and outdoors, the change coming just days before the start of the fall 2021 semester on Aug. 30.

The San Diego Unified is the largest school district in San Diego County and the second largest in California.

Richard Barrera, President of the SDUSD School Board, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the change and the upcoming school year.

The updated mask policy is a return to the same policy from the end of the spring 2021 semester, Barrera noted.

The continued spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is part of the district’s reasoning, Barrera said.

Last week, the California Department of Public Health clarified their guidelines, stating that if a student is in contact with somebody who tests positive — but were wearing a mask at the time and have tested negative — they can stay at school rather than being sent home for quarantine, Barrera said.

“And so anything that we can do to keep students who are not carrying the virus at school, that’s what we want to do,” Barrera emphasized.