San Diego Unified School District starts superintendent search with community meetings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District hopes its 30 community input sessions will get the public’s opinions on its next superintendent.

The first 10 sessions are virtual and applications will be selected in October and November.

The advisory committee will pick from the top 10 candidates.

To see a list of the meetings, visit here.

Ultimately the board will choose the next superintendent.

Christopher Rice-Wilson, Chair of SDUSD Superintendent Search Committee, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the search.