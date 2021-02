San Diego Unified School District to discuss reopening plan school board meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District’s Board of Education will meet Tuesday.

The agenda includes an update on the district’s reopening plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The item will feature paths to reopening, updated safety protocols and anticipated next steps and timeline.

“Reopen SDUSD” plans to be hold a rally outside the San Diego Unified School District’s office before the meeting.