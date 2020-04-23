San Diego Unified School District to provide updates on teacher training

San Diego (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten, San Diego Education Association President Kisha Borden and members of the board of education are scheduled Thursday to provide updates on teacher training, computer distribution and the return to graded online instruction.

Board of Education Vice President,Richard Barrera, talked to Good Morning San Diego about what parents and students can expect for the remainder of the school year.

San Diego Unified began its soft launch of Distance Learning on April 6, after collaborating with the SDEA in an effort to allow students to resume their education amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Leading up to the return of graded instruction, the district has provided teachers with the professional resources they need to shift their work online. At the same time, computers have been distributed to students allowing them to reconnect with teachers during the soft launch period of Distance Learning.

San Diego Unified was the state’s largest district to announce a plan to return to formal graded instruction.

For the three-week period between April 6 and April 24, students receive credit for work that is done, although material has not been graded.

On April 27, graded instruction will resume for traditional schools, and May 11 for year-round schools, for the remainder of the academic year.