San Diego Unified School District to remove letter to students from President Trump

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is removing a letter from President Trump because they believe it is misleading.

The letter from the President was placed into boxes of free groceries to be distributed to some 50 million families nationwide by school districts under the USDA Farmers to Family program.

“As President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities,” it reads. “As part of our response to coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America.”

But California’s second largest school district is taking the unprecedented step of removing President Trump’s letter because they say it “significantly diminishes the scientifically backed importance of wearing a mask to protect against the transmission of COVID-19.”

“Science is clear: Wearing a mask works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten said. “Masks are required in California and on every San Diego Unified school campus. It is not optional, as the president wrote in his letter.”

Marten directed the San Diego Unified Food and Nutrition Services Department to remove all letters that have not already been distributed before the boxes go out to families this week. She said the removal will occur as part of the existing delivery process, which requires every box to be opened before distribution. San Diego Unified receives the boxes sealed with the letter and opens the boxes to refrigerate the milk, yogurt and eggs to keep them cool until distribution.

The letter comes in both English and Spanish on White House letterhead and features Trump’s signature.

San Diego Unified Trustee Sharon Whitehurst-Payne said she was appalled the Trump administration was communicating what she called misinformation to disadvantaged students receiving food assistance — in communities that are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The COVID-19 virus has disproportionately impacted communities of color,” Whitehurst-Payne said. “Not only are we facing higher rates of infection and mortality from the coronavirus, we have also been the hardest hit in terms of unemployment and hunger. To take advantage of that suffering by distributing misleading medical information is appalling. This is equivalent to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study in terms of the level of contempt demonstrated towards our community.”

According to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 hospitalization rates among non-Hispanic Black people and Hispanic or Latino people were both about 4.7 times the rate of non- Hispanic white people.

Beyond the mask issue, Whitehurst-Payne also took issue with what she considered Trump’s sentiment that only the very old and very sick need to be protected from the coronavirus.

“More than 60,000 school-age children in the State of California have been infected with the coronavirus, and no one knows what the long-term health effects of that will be,” she said. “To imply that only people over 80 need to be protected from the virus is extremely irresponsible.”

Many people are criticizing the school district’s decision as being politically motivated. Children have a near 100% survival rate from coronavirus, parents believe they should not be led to be scared of it.

The White House published a video highlighting the Farmers to Families Food Box program, to tout the success after delivering more than 100 million boxes of food across the country. President Trump followed up by authorizing $1 billion for the next round of food deliveries.