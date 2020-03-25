San Diego Unified School District to transition to online learning





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified, the state’s second-largest school district has announced plans to transition to online learning beginning April 6 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the district shut down all of its schools to prevent the spread of the virus.

San Diego County and the nation continue to face an unprecedented health crisis due to the spread of COVID-19. The second local death from the virus was reported today.

“Even as our nation faces a health crisis, we can see the size of the education challenge ahead of us,” said Board President John Lee Evans. “Students are missing out on valuable learning opportunities. The current situation is unsustainable and demands a solution. The solution we are announcing today allows our students to continue their academic journey without the fear of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic.”

President Evans stressed the importance of academic continuity for all students, but especially for graduating seniors and their families. The schedule outlined today by the district will give members of the Class of 2020 the assurance they need that they will graduate, whether or not public health officials approve a return to in-classroom instruction.

NEWS RELEASE: San Diego Unified Transitions to Distance Learning on April 6, Full Implementation Set for April 27 See full release here: https://t.co/8YDdhaK5pD pic.twitter.com/9JqkWzvQEh — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) March 25, 2020