San Diego Unified School District votes to appeal judge’s ruling against student vaccine mandate
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District has unanimously voted to appeal a judge’s decision to rule in favor of parent group Let Them Choose and against the district’s student vaccine mandate Tuesday.
San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer ruled on Monday that the district’s mandate does not permit religious or personal belief exemptions and thus contradicts state law.
Only the state legislature has the authority to implement this type of mandate without exemptions, according to the judge.
Under to the district’s direction, unvaccinated students would not be allowed to continue attending in-person instruction without approved medical exemption by the beginning of the district’s second semester on Jan. 24.
Let Them Choose, an initiative of Let Them Breathe, which has been fighting SDUSD’s student vaccine mandate for months, responded to the appeal on Tuesday night:
“Let Them Choose is confident that we will prevail in an appellate court and we look forward to setting binding statewide precedent that protects students’ rights to in-person education. Judge Meyers ruled in our favor on the clear legal issues that school districts do not have authority to mandate a patchwork of vaccines or contradict state law by rejecting personal belief exemptions and we do not expect the appellate court to come to a different conclusion. In the meantime there is a ruling in place against the SDUSD vaccine mandate and they cannot enforce it.” – Founder of Let Them Choose Sharon McKeeman