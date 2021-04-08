San Diego Unified, SD Foundation to grant $5 million for summer school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nonprofits with ideas to reimagine and enhance the 2021 summer school experience with free afternoon enrichment programs can begin applying for $5 million in grants from The San Diego Foundation and San Diego Unified School District beginning Friday.

Overall, $5 million in funding in the “Level Up SD” program will be granted to nonprofits offering afternoon summer enrichment programming responsive to the needs of San Diego Unified students most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The opportunities are intended to accelerate student learning and support their wellbeing, knowledge and skills through the summer.

“This is an example of the San Diego community working together to provide our students with the summer experience they deserve,” said San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten. “In addition to a robust academic curriculum, students will have the opportunity to engage in enrichment activities of their choosing to complement their school day.

“We’re excited to partner with The San Diego Foundation and all the incredible nonprofits in the region that can offer a broad spectrum of experiences and memories for our students,” Marten continued.

The San Diego Foundation will administer and manage the Level Up SD grants program. Nonprofit community-based organizations, district-managed schools and municipalities offering summer enrichment programs are encouraged to apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $500,000 for new, expanded and current programs.

“Level Up SD nonprofits will offer students a sense of hope, belonging and anticipation to help every child flourish for the coming school year,” said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “This is an opportunity to change the learning landscape and reimagine summer, because the future for these students is shaped well beyond school hours.”

Summer program experiences may include academic tutoring, exposure to career pathways and paid internships, outdoor nature experiences, sports and fitness, STEM and STEAM related, performing and musical arts, visual and media arts, and reading and writing.

Programs are for the June – August 2021 timeframe.

Grants can be used for staff salaries, supplies, technology needs of staff or participants, transportation, food, personal protective equipment, general operating costs or any other program costs or needs for the effective delivery of programs for students.

The application window opens Friday and all applications must be received by April 30 at 5 p.m. Two informational webinars for nonprofit applicants will be offered on April 16 and April 19. To access the grant guidelines, application and webinar registration, go to SDFoundation.org/SummerGrants.