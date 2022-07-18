San Diego Unified students & staff forced to wear masks indoors again





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is requiring indoor masking starting Monday, a result of San Diego County entering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high COVID-19 transmission level last week.

The school district made the announcement on Friday and will apply to students, teachers and staff attending summer school and summer enrichment programs.

Indoor masking will be required at all schools and district offices.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 community level according to the CDC and County data and we will communicate if there are any changes in two weeks,” the school district said in a letter sent to students and parents.

A mask requirement in the school district was not announced for the fall semester.

“If your student is participating in summer school or other summer enrichment program, please send them to school or their program with a mask. If they do not have one, masks will be provided. Students and staff will be required to wear their masks while indoors only,” the school district said.

Richard Barrera, School Board Trustee, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to defend the new mandate, and explain why it is necessary even though children have essentially zero risk to COVID-19.

Barrera said the district will supply N-95 masks, and suggest students wearing cloth masks, wear two.

Just this weekend, Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, along with many other elected officials, attended the massive Pride Weekend parade, maskless. So as they enjoy life with no masks, they are allowing and supporting out school district leaders to force masks on young, healthy children.

