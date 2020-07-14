San Diego Unified Superintendent explains why campuses will remain closed when school starts





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid spiking coronavirus cases, San Diego Unified School District campuses will remain closed when classes resume next month, Superintendent Cindy Marten said Monday.

The SDUSD on Monday issued a joint statement with the Los Angeles Unified School District, which also announced it will start the school year with online-only courses. In the statement, the districts acknowledged that schools have successfully reopened in some parts of the world, but said the conditions are different locally.

SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the decision to keep campuses closed when school returns where she explained they “are using science” when deciding.

Dr. Scott Atlas has been an advocate of reopening our schools, citing the low-risk children face from COVID-19. In response to leaders who advocate for keeping schools closed for the upcoming school year, Atlas asked, “aren’t schools an essential business? Are these teachers telling me that they never go into a grocery store? Are these teachers telling me they don’t do any other essential activities? Schools are essential businesses. I mean, this is really inexplicable to me, I think it is going to be one of the most heinous, egregious, examples of absolutely wrong public policy historically when we look back at this era.” This full interview with Atlas can be seen here.

Marten reacted saying, “schools are absolutely essential, I could not agree more how essential they are. That’s why every minute that we make a decision around how to open, and open safely, and provide learning to our students matters to us. It quite frankly is not safe to do so. And when our governor made his announcement yesterday about changing what’s required about indoor settings, schools are indoor settings.”