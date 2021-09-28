San Diego Unified to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students tonight





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is set to discuss possible vaccine mandates.

The SDUSD will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom 5:00 PM Tuesday. Board President Richard Barrera went on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the proposed mandate.

Hundreds of parents and community members have reached out to KUSI asking for our coverage of the meeting, as they have planned a big rally in opposition to the proposed mandate.

SDUSD Board President Richard Barrera told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney that there is “overwhelming support” from parents asking the district to implement the vaccine mandate for eligible students.

Furthermore, Barrera added that the San Diego Unified School District will not allow students to claim a religious exemption from the mandate.

Hundreds of San Diego community members are going to rally outside @SDSchool’s virtual meeting to show the opposition to forced vaccinations for students. The rally is planned at 3:00pm, and #KUSINews will be there to cover it live. pic.twitter.com/QMwOR7ISBI — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 28, 2021

You can find the Zoom link at: https://sandiegounified.org/